First Alert: Drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler nights

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are getting our first taste of fall this week, courtesy of the light, northerly breeze and the dry air that has settled into the Piney Woods.

With mostly clear skies, dry air, and virtually calm winds in place tonight, look for overnight lows to cool into the middle 60′s.

Wednesday will feature some of that filtered sunshine with highs climbing into the middle 90′s. This will be a hot day, but it will be a dry heat.

Another weak cold front will move through on Wednesday night, reinforcing the dry air and lower humidity we already have in place. This will keep our overnight lows in the 60′s for the remainder of the week and even lasting into the start of the upcoming weekend.

These low-humidity days should make for some pleasant evenings and early mornings across the Piney Woods.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine, hot, and dry weather, although, it will be turning more humid as our surface winds shift back to the southeast at 10 mph.

With our weather pattern shifting course, we will see increasing moisture levels, more clouds, and some modest chances of rain return by early next week.

Given how dry we have been as of late, we could really stand to use some rain as the soil moisture content is starting to dry out.

