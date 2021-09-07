East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin police assisting with multi-agency investigation at former Cherry’s Grocery

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a multi-agency investigation.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is currently investigating an incident at the site of of the former Cherry’s Grocery.

City of Lufkin officials said Lufkin Police is assisting the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office in a multi-agency investigation. City Spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said in a statement that the scene at 2805 N. Raguet Street is “secure and there is no danger to the public at this time.”

“The store is closed for the time being and we are asking for people to please avoid the area if possible,” Pebsworth said.

