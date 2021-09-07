LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police officers were involved in an early morning shooting on North Chestnut Street in Lufkin.

According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, an officer was involved in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning following a call of a man attacking another man with a rifle on North Chestnut Street.

Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting (LUFKIN POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The preliminary investigation shows that just after midnight officers arrived in the 900 block of North Chestnut Street to find a man standing in front of two mobile homes and bleeding from his head.

The victim and a woman who was with him said they were robbed of their car keys, wallet, and cellphone by an armed white male said the report. The victim said the suspect hit him in the head with the butt of a long gun and said the suspect fled on foot down North Chestnut Street.

According to officers, the victim directed them to a mobile home on the backside of the property where witnesses or the suspect may be located.

Officers approached the mobile home and found the front door to be open but draped with a sheet, said the report.

An officer knocked on the open door and a man inside the mobile home said “Come in, come in.” The officer told the man “Come out and talk to me please.” Seconds later the suspect emerged with a rifle still in his hands, said the report.

Upon seeing the uniformed officer, the suspect raised the gun as if to shoot the officer and that is when the officer fired approximately twice, striking the suspect, according to the report.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a helipad and flown to an out-of-town hospital where he later died, said officials.

Per Department policy, the incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

According to the department in their ongoing effort of transparency, they are releasing a portion of the officer’s body-worn camera video.

