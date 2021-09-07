East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a pretty nice start to the day with temperatures starting out in the 60s this morning.  Light east and northeast winds keep humidity lower.  That means even though temperatures warm into the lower 90s this afternoon, it should be fairly comfortable outside.  Another weak cold front moves through tomorrow.  Don’t expect any rain, but with north winds in the forecast, humidity will stay lower through midweek.  Temperatures gradually begin to warm back into the mid 90s by the end of the week and humidity rises through the weekend.  Chances for rain look to return to the forecast early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old Gracey Massey, a runaway, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: Angelina...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old runaway
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA regents vote to roll back president’s $85K raise
TSA H
Nacogdoches, Lufkin trauma service area sees hospitalizations increase to 161
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-7-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-7-21
Cool mornings, Warm afternoons and low humidity values expected.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Cool mornings, Warm afternoons and low humidity values expected.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A Great Time to get the cars washed. No rain through the weekend. Cool Mornings/Warm Afternoons.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips