Nacogdoches ISD school board votes down adoption of mask mandate

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District’s school board on Tuesday voted down a measure that would require the use of masks as a COVID-19 protective measure.

The vote came during a special session meeting of the school board, who voted down the mask mandate 5-2. However, the board did approve the offer of a $500 stipend for any staff or faculty member who provides proof of vaccination, as well as approving of an extension to the 10-days of paid sick leave for any staff member who tests positive for COVID-19.

