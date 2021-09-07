Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for Lower Humidity Values over the next 4 to 5 days across East Texas. This will make for some lower “Heat Index Values” during the afternoon hours...even though highs are in the lower to middle 90s, it will feel better than it has lately. Plenty of Sunshine expected for the next 7 days. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Wednesday afternoon/evening, allowing for the lower humidity values to continue. The air will be drier behind the front so temperatures will still climb into the middle 90s, but it won’t feel too bad out there. Good News. The area of low pressure we have been monitoring for several days over the Southern Gulf of Mexico (Bay of Campeche) is expected to slowly move northward and then northeastward during the next many days. No impacts to East Texas Weather at all. Some heavy rainfall will be possible later this week over the NE Gulf Coast States. There is a 30% chance for some formation over the next 5 days. We will keep you updated.

