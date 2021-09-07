Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures over performed yesterday so I’ve bumped the high up a few degrees. Northern areas will likely see highs in the low 90s, and warmer to the south in Deep East Texas. The heat this afternoon will also be more tolerable as the humidity gone down quite a bit. Dew points have been comfortably in the upper 50s and low 60s yesterday afternoon and today.

It is also worth noting that temperatures this morning were the coolest they’ve been since the first week of June, we are definitely starting to see changes in our weather that signal Fall is coming. Meteorological Fall began on Sept. 1, Astronomical Fall begins on Sept. 22. Overnight we should see temperatures fall into the 60s yet again, mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a few more clouds than today. Highs in the mid 90s for Wednesday. We’ll keep lows in the 60s and low 70s, highs in the low 90s, and sunny/mostly sunny skies in the forecast through Sunday. It won’t be until next Monday we’ll again see partly cloudy skies and rain back in the forecast. Right now, keeping those chances low; however, we’ll likely see chances extended beyond next Monday.

