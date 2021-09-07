Van cruises into Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw some movement in the bottom two-thirds of the list as we enter week 2. The top three stayed the same but the rest showed how easy it is to move based on your results.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 2-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage welcomes San Antonio Cornerstone to the Pineywoods. The game was close but in the second half the Bulldogs defense made several big plays to open the flood gates to 1 42-14 win. Carthage is off for two weeks and then get Gilmer.

2. Gilmer (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 2-0/ Last Week: 2)

The Gilmer Buckeyes continued to role and for the second straight week dominated an opponent, winning 50-14 over Henderson. They will get a third straight home game to open the season when they host Atlanta on Friday night.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 2-0/ Last Week: 3)

Timpson had one of the biggest wins in Texas Friday night, when they beat previously Ranked No.4 Waskom out of 3A, 49-28. As of the list coming out Tuesday morning, the Bears are looking for a week 3 opponent after Mount Enterprise canceled due to COVID-19.

4. Tatum Eagles (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 2-0/ Last Week: 5)

The Tatum Eagles beat a very solid Daingerfield team that was looking to get into the Top 10. The Tigers will have to wait a little longer. It was not easy for the Eagles, winning 35-28. Tatum hits the road to Pittsburg this week.

5. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 5/ Record 2-0/ Last Week: 6)

The Kilgore Bulldogs played up to 5A Hallsville and walked away with a 49-27 win. The Bulldogs will get a tougher test this week in Pine Tree. The Pirates lost to Kilgore’s district rival Lindale but a field goal in the final minutes this past Friday night.

6. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 7/ Record 1-1/ Last Week: 7)

The Lobos bounced back after a week 1 loss with a 14-0 win over Marshall. While not the score we all expected, the results were what we expected. The Lobos will have their hands full on Friday when they visit Rose Stadium to take on Tyler Legacy. The Lobos have not lost to Legacy since 2003.

7. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 7/ Record 2-0/ Last Week:8)

Chapel Hill won a playoff matchup against Livingston in Week 2 action 35-15. The Bulldogs will play up to 5A school Hallsville as they look to move to 3-0.

8. Lindale Eagles (4A DI Ranking: NR/ Record 1-1/ Last Week: 9)

The Lindale Eagles won on a field goal with 20 seconds remaining Friday night over Pine Tree. Their last two wins as a school have come on field goals in the final seconds, dating back to their win over Austin LBJ in last season’s 4A DI State Semifinal. They will have their hands full when they take on new Red Zone Top 10 member, Van on Friday night.

9. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 7 / Record 1-1 / Last Week: 4)

Waskom hung with Timpson early but had no answer for the Bears in the second half. Waskom welcomes Shelbyville to town this week as they look to rebound.

10. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: NR/ Record 2-0/ Last Week: NR)

The Van Vandals picked a big week 2 win over Malakoff, one of the best 3A teams in East Texas over the past 4 years. Van now sets their eyes on fellow Top 10 team Lindale in the Red Zone Game of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.