AC Soccer ranked for first time in program history

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time in program history the Angelina College men’s soccer team is nationally ranked.

The Roadrunners are ranked No.19 in this week’s poll and hit the road to Coastal Bend for a midweek showdown Wednesday afternoon.

They are joined by East Texas rival Tyler Junior College in the rankings. The Apaches are No.3. The full poll can be found here.

