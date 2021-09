ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - A patrol officer with the Alto Police Department died of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Police Chief Joe Houghton said Officer Ryan Vasquez was 43-years-old. Vasquez was a patient at a Dallas hospital, admitted on Aug. 29.

There are no other COVID-19 related issues among the department staff, according to Chief Houghton.

