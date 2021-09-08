East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County sheriff releases details after shots fired, chase between vehicles

The incident remains under investigation.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that they have detained suspects they believe are involved in a shooting incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Lufkin Avenue and Loop 287, the sheriff said. A vehicle chase then began between a car and a pickup truck involved in the disturbance.

Witnesses reported shots fired between the vehicles. The chase ended in a rollover wreck just before the intersection of Lone Star Road and Lufkin Avenue.

Sheriff officials believe all of the involved parties have been detained and there is no threat to the public at this time. Injuries from the wreck have been reported. but they said they do not believe the injuries are life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

