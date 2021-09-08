Authorities: Man shot at Lufkin store had choked ex-girlfriend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Lufkin police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by law enforcement Tuesday afternoon.

Richard “Ricky” Woods, 43, of Lufkin, was shot at Bigs (former Cherry’s Grocery), located at 2701 N. Raguet St.

According to a joint statement from the offices, a Lufkin police officer and deputy had been looking for Woods to arrest him on a felony warrant for strangling a former girlfriend on Aug. 27. In that incident, police were called to a Lufkin hospital to a report of a woman who had been injured by Woods when Woods cut the woman’s car battery cables and choked her. She told officers she lost consciousness three times as Woods strangled her. The woman was bleeding and had bruises and red marks on her face and neck. She also had a swollen bump on the side of her forehead.

On Tuesday, officers had information Woods would be at Bigs. Around 4:15 p.m., the officer and deputy spotted Woods walking into the store and the officers waited for him to return to his vehicle.

Upon being confronted by the officer and deputy in the parking lot, Woods immediately pulled out a handgun. The deputy then fired at Woods, causing him to fall to the ground.

The Lufkin officer quickly approached to see Woods on the ground, reaching and crawling toward Woods’ gun. The Lufkin officer then fired his patrol rifle at Woods, ending any further threat to the deputy and bystanders in the busy gas station parking lot.

The officer and deputy began first aid on Woods, including the placement of a chest seal and tourniquets.

Woods died at a Lufkin hospital a short time later.

The Lufkin officer was Woods’ sex-offender accountability officer, meaning that the officer made face-to-face contact with Woods once a month to monitor his status and compliance level.

