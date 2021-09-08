East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 hospitalizations for Deep East Texas decline slightly for second day in a row

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 163 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is down four from the day before. As of Tuesday, 13 ICU beds were open in the area.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 181 in August of this year.

