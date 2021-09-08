First Alert: Another frontal passage will keep the dry air in place

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another weak cold front will move through overnight, reinforcing the dry air and lower humidity we already have in place.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with overnight lows not nearly as cool as the past couple of nights. Look for wake-up temperatures near 70-degrees on Thursday morning. It will still feel good as dry air remains locked in place.

This will set the stage for a terrific Thursday as we bask in sunshine and low humidity with highs in the lower 90′s.

These low-humidity, sunny days, will continue through the rest of the week, which will make for some pleasant evenings and early mornings across the Piney Woods. We are looking at morning lows dropping into the lower 60′s, with a few upper 50′s certainly on the table on Friday and Saturday mornings. In turn, this should allow your air conditioners to catch a breather at night as it will make for some great opportunities to open up the windows and allow some of that fresh air into your home.

The afternoons will still be hot as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s. However, with the air so dry, this is what we call a ‘dry heat.’ There will be no heat index or feels like temperature. That is something we do not get to say all that often in East Texas.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine, hot, and dry weather, although, it will be turning more humid with time as our surface winds shift back to the southeast at 10 mph.

With our weather pattern shifting course, we will see increasing moisture levels, more clouds, and some modest chances of rain return by early next week.

