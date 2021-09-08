East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Another frontal passage will keep the dry air in place

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another weak cold front will move through overnight, reinforcing the dry air and lower humidity we already have in place.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with overnight lows not nearly as cool as the past couple of nights.  Look for wake-up temperatures near 70-degrees on Thursday morning.  It will still feel good as dry air remains locked in place.

This will set the stage for a terrific Thursday as we bask in sunshine and low humidity with highs in the lower 90′s.

These low-humidity, sunny days, will continue through the rest of the week, which will make for some pleasant evenings and early mornings across the Piney Woods.  We are looking at morning lows dropping into the lower 60′s, with a few upper 50′s certainly on the table on Friday and Saturday mornings.  In turn, this should allow your air conditioners to catch a breather at night as it will make for some great opportunities to open up the windows and allow some of that fresh air into your home.

The afternoons will still be hot as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s.  However, with the air so dry, this is what we call a ‘dry heat.’  There will be no heat index or feels like temperature.  That is something we do not get to say all that often in East Texas.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine, hot, and dry weather, although, it will be turning more humid with time as our surface winds shift back to the southeast at 10 mph.

With our weather pattern shifting course, we will see increasing moisture levels, more clouds, and some modest chances of rain return by early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
Man shot, killed while being served warrant by Angelina Sheriff’s deputies, Lufkin Police
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Angelina County runaway child found
Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-8-21
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-8-21
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm again