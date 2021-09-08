East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gladewater ready to play after a week off due to COVID

WATCH: Gilmer’s Ashton Haynes finds an opening to score touchdown against Gladewater
WATCH: Gilmer’s Ashton Haynes finds an opening to score touchdown against Gladewater
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted the beginning of the football season in East Texas for many teams. One of them has been Gladewater, who after a tough loss in week one to Gilmer, had to take a week off when the school shut down due to the coronavirus.

“Varsity football wise, we didn’t have anybody that was out with corona, so they kind of don’t understand,” said head coach Jonny Louvier. “They’re just mad because they don’t get to play, and as coaches it’s our job to lead them. You know, if we’re mad and upset about it then the kids are going to feed off that.”

This week, the Bears are back to work to get ready for a game against the Center Roughriders. Despite the setback in week two, coach Louvier remains a source of positivity and inspiration to his players in the face of unpredictable adversity.

“I’m just excited to have the kids back and get going,” said Louvier. “We are always more worried about ourselves than our opponent, so not that we haven’t watched film on Center or anything like that, but I watch way more of our film than the opponent anyway.”

Louvier believes it’s reasonable to think of the week two shutdown as a bye, and says he might look to fill the team’s scheduled bye in the final week if possible. Gladewater isn’t going to plan on more shutdowns, but if they happen, the coach knows he and the team will just need to roll with the punches.

“There’s a lot of things in life and in football that’s out of our control,” said Louvier. “That would be one of them, so we’re not going to worry about it. As a coaching staff we are aware of it, kids are aware of it, so we’ve just got to take every situation and whatever happens, we’ve just got to respond to it.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA regents vote to roll back president’s $85K raise
Fourteen-year-old Gracey Massey, a runaway, has been missing since Saturday. (Source: Angelina...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old runaway
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
Man shot, killed while being served warrant by Angelina Sheriff’s deputies, Lufkin Police
Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Van cruises into Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 3 schedule
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Lindale will play Van in Week 3's Game of the Week. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lindale, Van collide in Red Zone Game of the Week