Huntington man who beat man to death gets 45-year sentence

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man accused of beating to death a man he suspected of being a pedophile has pleaded guilty to murder.

In August 2019, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Joseph Jerome Williams, 49, in a truck on Guy York Road. Mykel Whitehead, of Huntington, was later arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder.

Whitehead received a 45-year prison sentence for his plea.

Linda Cook also was arrested in connection with Williams’ murder, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and took an 10-years deferred adjudication. As part of the terms of her deferred adjudication, Cook is not allowed to have contact with anyone until the Williams’ parents approve it.

Leah Tudor, who is Cook’s granddaughter, friend to Whitehead and also was arrested in connection with Williams’ murder, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal with the state, Tudor received an 18-year prison sentence. As part of Tudor’s plea agreement with the state, the charge of murder was dropped.

