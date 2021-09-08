East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another beautiful start with fair skies and temperatures starting out in the 60s this morning. A weak cold front will be moving through the region today. Don’t expect much more than a few clouds with this front, but winds will turn out of the north by afternoon. This will keep humidity low today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s through the rest of the week. By Friday, southeast winds return to the forecast which will bring in more moisture. Humidity levels will begin rising and it will become hot and humid again by the weekend. Chances for rain are looking better for early next week which will bring back some cooler temperatures.

