Pack playing with playoff mindset as district play opens up Friday night

Warm up games are down and now four playoff spots are on the line for the nine 8-5A DI teams.

Last season Lufkin finished third in the district. A lot of that had to do with losing the first two district games. This year the same roadmap to the playoffs exist with a home game Friday against Magnolia West and then a road game at Magnolia.

”They kicked our butts and that is what happened,” head coach Todd Quick said. “You don’t forget stuff like that. We have a new team this year and so does Magnolia West but you do not forget what happened.”

To make sure the same issue does not happen this year the team has a win or go home mindset.

”We are going to play each week like it is our last week,” Quick said. “We are going to give great effort and the kids are going to play hard. We will adjust the next week with what we have to do.”

Lufkin enters the game off of a 22-16 win last week against rival Nacogdoches.

”It is always great to get the first win,” defensive lineman Courtland Stafford said. “It gives us momentum after the tough loss week 1.”

The Pack were young last year and they still are young at several key positions. Despite that the team feels more confident heading into district.

“I would say we are further now than we were last year,” Stafford said. “the sophomores we had last year have grown a lot and the new sophomores are a lot better than what we expected.”

Coach Quick said what this team has is an idea that everyone needs to work together for the win.

“We have no superstars,” Quick said. “We have a bunch of guys that play together and they play hard. We have no 5 stars, 4 stars or 3 stars. They are just good kids and play hard.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

