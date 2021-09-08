Texas Tech football officials expect a full house for first home game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics is expecting 55,000 people to fill Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Fans can expect 15 new concession desserts inside the stadium and Shaquille O’Neal performing a DJ set at tailgate.

Texas Tech athletic spokesman Robert Giovannetti says most COVID-19 precautions have been lifted.

“We feel that being an outdoor event, that we’re encouraging people to wear masks, but it’s not required. Obviously, we’ll have some things like mobile ticketing, mobile concessions can help limit your personal contact if you if you’re looking for that,” Giovannetti said.

Fans can park at the Soccer Complex, which takes you to Raider Alley then the north side of the stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

