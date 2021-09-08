East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Two people found dead inside Houston hotel lobby

Two found dead inside Houston hotel
Two found dead inside Houston hotel(KPRC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - Two people were killed in the lobby of a popular hotel in downtown Houston Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel at around 3:30 in the afternoon.

When police arrived, two people were found dead in the hotel’s lobby.

Authorities said the shooting may have been the result of a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story.

The Marriott Marquis-Houston is known for it’s large, outdoor Texas-shaped lazy river pool.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
Man shot, killed while being served warrant by Angelina Sheriff’s deputies, Lufkin Police
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison
Lufkin Police
Authorities: Man shot at Lufkin store had choked ex-girlfriend
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session

Latest News

Cruz says the school’s students “recognize that legacy of service,” and it’s why he believes...
Sen. Ted Cruz visits Bush School on Texas A&M campus Wednesday
Mykel Whitehead (Source: Angelina County jail)
Three sentenced for death of Huntington man
The Texas Veterans Commission poses with recipients of seven grants, adding up to more than one...
Texas Veterans Commission awards over $1 million in grants to East Texas veteran services
Tyler Transit Alert
Tyler Transit revamps schedule to add sixth route in October
Warrant Round Up
Smith County to start annual Warrant Round-up Sept. 13