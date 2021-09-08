Two people found dead inside Houston hotel lobby

HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - Two people were killed in the lobby of a popular hotel in downtown Houston Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel at around 3:30 in the afternoon.

When police arrived, two people were found dead in the hotel’s lobby.

Authorities said the shooting may have been the result of a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story.

The Marriott Marquis-Houston is known for it’s large, outdoor Texas-shaped lazy river pool.

