Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the first half of our day. A cold front moving through overnight drive some showers into our northernmost counties, and cloudy skies for pretty much everyone else. Rain and clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. A quick note about this morning, we again were in the 60s, but some dropped into the 50s - marking the coolest morning since May for those in Rusk and Nacogdoches counties.

We’ll again see morning temperatures in the 60s tomorrow, and afternoon highs in the 90s with mostly sunny skies. We keep this pattern of 60s in the mornings and 90s in the afternoon through the weekend, by Monday lows will likely be back in the 70s. We’ll also not see rain back in East Texas until early next week. We are also watching an area in the Gulf, that as of this morning, the NHC has given a 50% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next two to five days. This system should not impact Texas or Louisiana.

