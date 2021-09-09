East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel

Christopher Lee Cote
Christopher Lee Cote(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for the shooting death that occurred at the OYO Hotel on Monday.

APD said they obtained a murder warrant for 39-year-old Christopher Lee Cote on September 8.

Officers then contacted Cote and he turned himself into the APD.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the murder warrant.

