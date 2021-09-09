East Texas Now Business Break
BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati applying to join Big 12, ESPN and SI report

Big 12 Conference Logo
Big 12 Conference Logo(AP Images)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to new reports from sources to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, four schools have submitted applications to join the Big 12.

Wednesday night, sports journalists began reporting that a Big 12 Presidents call is scheduled for Friday morning to formally vote the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University and the University of Houston into the league.

A vote on new membership requires the presence of the full board, which currently still includes the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, who were formally invited to join the Southeastern Conference at the end of July. That membership would be effective in July 2025.

According to sources for ESPN, the most realistic timeline for BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati joining the Big 12 is 2024.

