COVID-19 pandemic causing challenges in furniture industry

Dixon Furniture said COVID-19 has created some challenges for their store.
Dixon Furniture said COVID-19 has created some challenges for their store.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The pandemic has brought challenges to many industries; the furniture industry is no different.

Dixon Furniture in Lufkin said their distributors and sales representatives tell them it has been very difficult to make the product due to labor woes. Davy Hobson the owner of Dixon Furniture said they work with outside companies to provide products, but there has been a significant decline in merchandise production.

“But if you could see our store right now, it’s not as stocked as it normally is. And so getting merchandise has been very challenging. Shipping prices have gone up more than triple of previous years. Some of our companies, when you order a piece of merchandise, it may be 10 months before you can get it into the store,” Hobson said.

Hobson said that due to the labor shortages and the general increase in the cost of raw materials, prices in their store had to go up.

