East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for third straight day

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 159 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is down four from the day before. As of Wednesday, 8 ICU beds were open in the area.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 181 in August of this year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison
Lufkin Police
Authorities: Man shot at Lufkin store had choked ex-girlfriend
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
Man shot, killed while being served warrant by Angelina Sheriff’s deputies, Lufkin Police
Mykel Whitehead (Source: Angelina County jail)
Three sentenced for death of Huntington man
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’

Latest News

Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’
ABC News' Terry Moran speaks about his experience as a White House reporter on Sept. 11, 2001.
White House reporter Terry Moran discusses experience on Sept. 11 and beyond
Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a...
Lubbock city employee, volunteer firefighter sentenced
Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel