Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for third straight day
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 159 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is down four from the day before. As of Wednesday, 8 ICU beds were open in the area.
Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 181 in August of this year.
