First Alert: Cool nights and hot afternoons a result of dry air, low humidity

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A cold front that passed through rather unnoticed earlier today has led to a nice, cool, northeasterly breeze taking shape across the Piney Woods. This offshore breeze will continue to keep the dry air locked in place as it will reinforce the dry conditions we already had in place for much of this week.

With clear skies, dry air, and virtually calm winds in place tonight, look for a cool, crisp night in the Piney Woods as overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s.

Friday will be a great looking day as it will be filled with lots of blue sky and wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be hot in the afternoon as highs climb into the middle 90′s. However, with the humidity remaining very low, there will be no added feels like temperature or heat index.

We are looking at morning lows to drop into the lower 60′s, with a few upper 50′s certainly on the table on Friday and Saturday mornings. In turn, this should allow your air conditioners to catch a breather at night as it will make for some great opportunities to open up the windows and allow some of that fresh air into your home.

The afternoons will still be hot as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s. However, with the air so dry, this is what we call a ‘dry heat.’ There will be no heat index or feels like temperature.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine, hot, and dry weather, although, it will be turning more humid with time as our surface winds shift back to the southeast at 10 mph.

By Sunday afternoon, we will start to see increasing clouds advance in from the south, a sign of notable changes that will occur in East Texas.

Plenty of deep, tropical moisture sitting out in the Gulf of Mexico will surge inland as a trough of low pressure will quickly bring back some modest-to-high end rain chances to East Texas next week.

With the rain becoming scattered to more widespread at times, we could see some locally heavy downpours in the Piney Woods. The better rain coverage combined with the added cloud cover will knock daytime highs down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

