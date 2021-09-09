SFA Faculty Senate calls for Board of Regents to revoke Pres. Scott Gordon’s contract

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dissatisfaction with the job the president of Stephen F. Austin University has done has led to the Faculty Senate, the deans and the chairs of each department of the university to express their position of “no confidence” in Dr. Scott Gordon’s leadership.

According to a statement shared with media today, the points of dissatisfaction in Gordon’s job are:

1. His large-scale initiatives including the aborted analysis regarding combining colleges, as well as multiple Lumberjack Initiative teams, which the senate says failed outright or produced nearly no tangible results.

2. His alleged poor judgement, including his drive to implement hurndreds of new courses without consulting a faculty already stretched due to a pandemic situation.

3. His alleged claims that he brought Shared Governance to the campus, although the senate says the Shared Governance document is still being developed and has not been approved by the Board of Regents.

4. His initial acceptance of an $85,000 raise during what the senate describes as a time of financial crisis, though he later asked them to recall that raise. They attributed his acceptance to a lack of self-awareness, and pointed out that the faculty and staff have not received any significant raises in several years and they consider his performance overall to be more deserving of a pay cut, not a pay raise.

5. His pay raise has angered a student population whose social media communications include rumors of imminent on-campus protests.

6. His alleged bullying and unreasonably impatient behavior both in public and in private.

The full Senate body voted to indicate its position of No Confidence relative to the president’s potential effectiveness at SFA, now and in the future.

They also said they shared this vote and the reasons behind it with the Chairs Forum, the Provost, the faculty, the Deans of the six colleges, and the graduate school, the Staff Council and the Board of Regents.

They requested that the Board of Regents revoke the President’s contract for failure to achieve the goals of his office and for subjecting the university to “poor publicity, scorn and ridicule.”

In response to this, the academic deans of SFA said they share in the “justifiable indignation” in the fiscal decisions made by the president and his lack of leadership and collegiality.

Finally, the members of the Chairs Forum stated that they stand united with the Senate and Deans in their indignation and concern of the fiscal decisions made by the president and his lack of professional leadership and collegiality.

The statements were signed by the respective chairs and deans of the respective schools at SFA.

