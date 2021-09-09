Timpson Bears win Red Zone Game Ball after dominating win over Waskom

Timpson, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears won the Red Zone Game Ball for Week 2 after a 49-28 win over the Waskom Wildcats.

The game was back and forth early but the Bears were able to have a big second half.

“Yeah they had a chance to lay down,” Timpson head football coach Kerry Therwanger said. “It did not go so well for us out of the half. We made a big play right before the half. We kept fighting and after the second play of the second half we held them scoreless and that shows just what kind of kids we have.”

The Bears are 2-0 with the win last week coming over a state-ranked Wildcats team.

“I don’t know if it was a statement win,” Therwanger said. “It was a good measuring stick for where we are at and what we have to work on and fix some things we need to work on. I think We did that.”

Timpson will be off Week 3 due to a COVID-19 cancelation. The Bears will host Carlisle in week 4 action.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.