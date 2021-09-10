East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison
Lufkin Police
Authorities: Man shot at Lufkin store had choked ex-girlfriend
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and the Lufkin Police Department are involved in a...
Man shot, killed while being served warrant by Angelina Sheriff’s deputies, Lufkin Police
Mykel Whitehead (Source: Angelina County jail)
Three sentenced for death of Huntington man
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’

Latest News

Tyler Homeless Coordinator
Tyler Police Department proposes budget increase for homeless outreach
PATH Awards
PATH Volunteer Awards
WWII Veteran Advocate Dies
East Texas World War 2 POW, veteran advocate dies at 97
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan