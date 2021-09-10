East Texas Now Business Break
A Better East Texas: 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

By Pat Stacey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are recognizing the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.  It is hard to believe it has been 20 years.  

For some of you, those events are pages in a history book and perhaps some magazines or other physical keepsakes chronicling those dark days. For those of us that experienced it either here in East Texas or other points across the land, it is an image that won’t be forgotten.  

Songs, tributes, buildings, schools, ceremonies, all kinds of remembrance components were created. The nation, as a whole, came together, because we were all attacked in broad daylight on a sunny day.  

So that was 20 years ago. And now, while we have experienced and are experiencing attacks of a different nature, we in many ways, could not be farther apart. Perhaps we can see that our country – the idea of our country – needs us to come together more than ever. Whether it be on the COVID front, immigration, the election process, life, we need to accept that there will be differences and that debate is healthy, but that division is a cancer. It will take that realization or another calamity for us to grow in the years ahead. And America can do it, we can do it.  

So, consider reaching out to someone different – that looks different, or has different views, or a different life and build something together. Perhaps it will birth, once again, that feeling we had as America rose from the rubble. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

