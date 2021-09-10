East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ex-Midland Co. jailer charged in Capitol riot

The FBI states that the above photo shows Cory Brannan at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 wearing...
The FBI states that the above photo shows Cory Brannan at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 hat, black hoodie, camouflage pants, and khaki vest with scissors and goggles.(Court Documents)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A former jailer with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

Cory Ray Brannan has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, all misdemeanors.

According to an arrest affidavit, search warrants served on AT&T revealed that Brannan’s number was used in the interior of the United States Capitol building on January 6 and showed that Brannan had contacted others who were also in the building.

Agents with the FBI then found photos that appeared to show Brannan outside of the Capitol ‘wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 hat, black hoodie, camouflage pants, and khaki vest with scissors and goggles. BRANNAN has three patches on his vest: an American flag “thin red line” patch, a III% patch and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” patch.’

The affidavit states that the III% (Three Percenter) is part of a militia movement that asserts a constitutional right to armed confrontation with the U.S. Government, believing they are a spiritual successor to the U.S. revolutionists who fought against the British Crown during the American revolution.

Twice in August, an FBI agent met with Midland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Adam Hilliard, who oversees the jail where Brannan recently worked. Captain Hilliard viewed the photos and confirmed they showed Brannan.

Brannan is the third Midlander to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Eliel Rosa and Jenny Cudd were arrested back in January. Rosa has since pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Swan owns a specialized company in Lufkin that makes miniature locomotive trains for...
Lufkin man moves from Union Pacific to his own small-train company
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’
Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison
regents vote
President Gordon faces emotional SFA Faculty Senate during meeting
Mykel Whitehead (Source: Angelina County jail)
Three sentenced for death of Huntington man

Latest News

Nacogdoches downtown fire station
Nacogdoches Fire Department proposes a plan to relocate some of the city’s fire stations
Chief Steve Baker (Source: KTRE Staff)
Diboll police chief to retire at end of September
Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA Board calls special meeting Sunday to consider presidential position
East Texas state rep. recalls watching Reagan deliver ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall’ speech
Pineywoods Community Academy issues mask mandate effective Monday