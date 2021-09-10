First Alert: A sunny start to the weekend ends on a cloudy, more humid note

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Tonight will be our last cool, crisp night before the humidity and muggy air starts to return as we progress through the weekend.

With clear skies, dry air, and virtually calm winds in place tonight, it will cool down nicely, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Saturday will be a great looking day as it will be filled with lots of blue sky and wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be hot in the afternoon as highs climb into the middle 90′s. However, with the humidity remaining very low, there will be no added feels like temperature or heat index.

By Sunday afternoon, we will start to see increasing clouds advance in from the south, a sign of notable changes that will occur in East Texas. We will also introduce a 20% chance of rain for late in the day as that moisture moving in off the Gulf of Mexico could bring in a few showers by the end of the day.

Plenty of deep, tropical moisture sitting out in the Gulf of Mexico will surge inland as a trough of low pressure will quickly bring back some modest-to-high end rain chances to East Texas next week.

With the rain becoming scattered to more widespread at times, we could see some locally heavy downpours in the Piney Woods. The better rain coverage combined with the added cloud cover will knock daytime highs down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average two-to-three inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play for areas along and south of the Highway 190 corridor that stretches from Livingston to Jasper.

