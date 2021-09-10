East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are very mild this morning in the 50s and 60s with calm winds.  Expect sunny skies again today with temperatures reaching the lower 90s this afternoon.  Humidity begins to increase this weekend with temperatures warming back into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  A few more clouds arrive late Sunday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower late Sunday in Deep East Texas.  Slight chances for rain continue into early next week and increase through midweek.  Another cold front will be on the way along with some tropical moisture that will hopefully bring a good, soaking rain to the area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison
regents vote
President Gordon faces emotional SFA Faculty Senate during meeting
Mykel Whitehead (Source: Angelina County jail)
Three sentenced for death of Huntington man
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again today