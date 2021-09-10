East Texas Now Business Break
Hot start at kickoff but cooling down

Red Zone forecast
Red Zone forecast(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It was another beautiful day across our section of the Lone Star State as temperatures ranged in the upper 80s to lower 90s area-wide this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear and dry this evening which is great news for our high school football games tonight. Temperatures should sit in the middle 80s by kickoff but will quickly cool into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by half-time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

