Lufkin High football game could be played without running water after main break

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High School and several nearby businesses including Lufkin Ford, Southern Tractor, Jarvis Equipment, Chevron and Love’s will be without water for several hours due to a water main break. City officials said they don’t believe the break is serious enough to merit canceling tonight’s football game.

“An emergency crew is on the way,” Asst. City Manager Jason Arnold said. “Barring a setback, it shouldn’t be a tough repair.”

There is a home football game tonight and Lufkin ISD officials have been made aware of the issue. City officials said the school is attempting to bring in portable toilets to accommodate game attendees.

“Though we can’t promise we’ll have service restored by kickoff, we will repair the issue as quickly as possible,” Arnold said.

At this time officials said there don’t appear to be any homes affected.

