Texas Brotherhood Ride will make stop in Amarillo Saturday

Texas Brotherhood Ride Facebook page
Texas Brotherhood Ride participants head out on the first day of their ride across Louisiana in 2018. (Source: Texas Brotherhood Ride Facebook page)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cycling group dedicated to honoring first responders will make a stop in Amarillo Saturday.

Texas Brotherhood Ride is expected to arrive sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The journey began in Houston on September 5, and they will travel from Memphis to Amarillo on September 11.

PCSO will pick them up at the county line on 287 South. From there, the group will be escorted to the sheriff’s office for a meal.

Departure is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies will escort them north on 87 to the county line.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

