WATCH: Elysian Fields beats Winona 41-0

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Elysian Fields came out hot against Winona in a Thursday night high school football game.  Landon Swanks led the Yellowjackets on their first drive, poised the QB mixed his first possession with a balanced attack of run and pass.

He scored twice, and the defense stifled the Wildcats, back-to-back interceptions by the offense dug a deeper hole for the host team.

One of those interceptions went for a score by Gage Parker, 35-yard return.  At the half Elysian Fields led 41-0, that would be the final.

