Local business builds a twin tower replica in remembrance of the attacks of 9/11

JOAQUIN , Texas (KTRE) - In honor of twenty years since the attacks on America on September 11th 2001, CEO of Tri State Vacuum and Rental Troy Massey wanted to create a place where Americans can remember the victims. He decided to create a similar replica of the twin towers, and place in front of his business.

“I got the idea off of social media, a friend of mine, a group of veterans they built one in front of their business. I thought it was a great representation of how America comes together in times of need and sometimes in times of tragedy,” Massey said.

Massey strategically placed the replica directly under the American flag and unveiled it Saturday.

“I think to myself where were we that day and I think how it was a terrible tragedy but I think how it united Americans. We were no longer this color or that color or this religion or that religion… we were no longer all these different things. We were just all Americans,” Massey said.

Massey says he believes he will leave the memorial up in front of his business year round.

“I got the specks from a friend of mine who built one, its exactly to scale, the antennas to scale, the placement is to scale. And then we had to order the metal. It took a week or two and then it took a couple of days to build it,” Massey said.

Micheal Neuwirth an employee for Tri State said that seeing the monument for the first time left him in awe.

“Actually it was a heartfelt tears of joy moment. It is definitely a tear jerker for this to be done,” Neuwirth said.

The remembrance also featured a memorial ride with thirteen American flags to honor and represent the 13 Afghanistan soldiers that lost their lives in the Kabul airport attack.

