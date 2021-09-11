Motorcross event with vintage bikes revs up in Jefferson this weekend

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - With age comes a longing for youth, which is why many will revisit those teenage interests. And that is exactly what motivates hundreds of, shall we say mature, motocross riders who roll in to Jefferson for the Vintage Motocross this weekend.

The bikes are all over 30 years old, and so are most of the riders; about twice that, really, like Chris Richardson and Buddy Lavin.

“Motocross racing is dangerous, but as you get older you get a little more of a cooler head, right? We’re not out here to make a living. This is a hobby, although it’s a hobby gone too far,” Richardson said.

“You know here we are, still out here doing the same thing, only we brought RVs and wives and dogs,” Lavin said. “Diamond Don’s 19th Annual Moto Extravaganza, is truly the Woodstock of motocross for sure.”

It seems like everyone calls it something slightly different. Founder Don Rainy just calls it “My Vintage Motocross.”

And it does attract the vintage. But back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Richardson and Lavin weren’t the pros, but there are former World Champions there.

“So it’s fantastic. You literally get on the same level as the guys you maybe had on your wall when you were a teenager,” Richardson said.

Guys like Bill Grossi who was fifth in the AMA final standings in 1972 says he’s met “A lot of people that remember me from the seventies from racing nationals.”

Grossi says he’s been off the bike for 16 years but he was asked to come and:

“I’m going to ride, so here I am. This has got to be the greatest event; vintage event, in the world,” Grossi said.

So sure, it’s getting back on that bike, but they get to do it with their heroes.

“These are guys that you would have not been able to get an autograph from; they’d have been so busy in the seventies, but now they’re sitting in a lawn chair with you sharing a campfire,” Richardson said.

“Blast from the past, I mean you can lose forty years in just one kick of one of these things,” Levin said.

That is literally kicking it old school.

The races run through Sunday. Saturday there will be a special commemorative 9/11 program.

