East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baylor dominates in home opener

Baylor comes out of the tunnel before its home opener against Texas Southern
Baylor comes out of the tunnel before its home opener against Texas Southern(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor fans are happy to be back in McLane stadium - and the Bears gave them a show.

On their opening drive of the game, Abram Smith found a hole on the outside zone, made a cut, and took it 20 yards for the touchdown.

On Baylor’s next possession, quarterback Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for a 48 yard touchdown pass.

Baylor never looked back.

Smith and Trestan Ebner both went over 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game.

Baylor’s offense racked up 680 total yards.

Bohanon ended with 247 yards passing and 3 touchdowns on an efficient 17/23 night.

Baylor dominates Texas Southern 66-7 to improve to 2-0.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’
Todd Swan owns a specialized company in Lufkin that makes miniature locomotive trains for...
Lufkin man moves from Union Pacific to his own small-train company
Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA Board calls special meeting Sunday to consider presidential position
SFA Professor teaching younger generations about 9/11
SFA professor says teaching 9/11 to younger generations presents unique challenges

Latest News

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between points during the men's singles...
Novak Djokovic’s bid for year’s Grand Slam ends against Daniil Medvedev
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M drops to #7 in latest AP Top 25
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, right, poses for photos with Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, after...
Qualifier to champion: Britain’s Raducanu, 18, wins US Open
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
Falling cat saved with American flag at Miami football game