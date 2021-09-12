Baylor dominates in home opener

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor fans are happy to be back in McLane stadium - and the Bears gave them a show.

On their opening drive of the game, Abram Smith found a hole on the outside zone, made a cut, and took it 20 yards for the touchdown.

On Baylor’s next possession, quarterback Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for a 48 yard touchdown pass.

Baylor never looked back.

Smith and Trestan Ebner both went over 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game.

Baylor’s offense racked up 680 total yards.

Bohanon ended with 247 yards passing and 3 touchdowns on an efficient 17/23 night.

Baylor dominates Texas Southern 66-7 to improve to 2-0.

