Caldwell hosts 36th annual Kolache Festival

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell celebrates its Czech heritage and the iconic pastry the kolache during the 36th Annual Kolache Festival.

In 2020, the Kolache Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, so event organizers say this year’s festival was very important to the community and local economy.

“[The Kolache Festival is] bringing community back. bringing everybody back downtown shopping and doing what we do, what we love to do,” said Susan Mott, Executive Director with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s a huge boost to the economy of not only Caldwell but as well as the surrounding cities.”

Caldwell Kolache Festival is underway until 4 p.m. today in downtown Caldwell! City of Burleson, Texas Government Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, September 11, 2021

During the festival, patrons were able to shop local vendors and businesses, enjoy kolaches, see different shows, and learn about the areas’ Czech culture.

Over 10,000 people attended the festival. Mott said she was happy with the turnout.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.