Laredo community pays respect to LCpl David Lee Espinoza

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Family and friends joined at a funeral home Sunday morning to pay their respects to a local hero.

David Lee Espinoza was one of 13 service members that was killed in the Afghanistan airport attack two weeks ago, now many of his family and friends are paying their respects to our local hero.

The family of Espinoza have been accepting condolences since the early morning hours at the Joe Jackson Funeral Home along Jacaman.

KGNS News first brought you the story on August 26, after we received reports that the Laredo born native was among those who passed away in the twin explosions that took the lives of 13 members of the American military and hundreds of Afghans looking to leave Kabul.

Prior to the explosions, White House officials said the U.S. helped evacuate at least 105,000 people.

He has captured the hearts of many Laredoans, and since his passing, both the governor of the State of Texas and the mayor of Laredo have ordered flags be flown at half-staff.

President Biden has already announced to those who carried out the attack and anyone who wishes American harm that they will not forget and hold those responsible accountable.

Sadly the attack took place just days before the August 31st deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

