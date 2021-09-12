East Texas Now Business Break
Over 1,000 female bikers gather in BCS

Ladies in Leather is the largest traveling ladies motorcycle parade in the nation.
Ladies in Leather Motorcycle Rally
Ladies in Leather Motorcycle Rally(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Women from all across the United States traveled to Bryan/College Station to attend the Ladies in Leather Motorcycle Parade & Rally 2021.

The motorcycle group is the largest traveling ladies motorcycle parade in the nation.

“There are some amazing people here representing from as far away as Alaska all the way to Minnesota,” said Dusty Kosmach, Ladies in Leather social media manager. “I mean we got [women] from all over. Women rode hard to get here. [Some traveled] 18,000 miles to get here.”

Ladies in Leather Parade

Ladies in Leather Parade & Rally is about to hit the streets of Bryan! Over 1,000 women are in attendance!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Destination Bryan Community Engagement Manager Katelyn Brown said both Bryan and College Station are excited to host the women.

“They are here. They are spending money in our community,” said Brown. “They are enjoying everything we have to offer.”

The parade kicked off at noon from Downtown Bryan and traveled to the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

