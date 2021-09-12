Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with a very low chance for a shower in Deep East Texas this afternoon/evening. Highs today will be in the low 90s, and winds out of the southeast 5-10mph. You’ll want to savor today, the cool mornings and warm afternoons with sunny skies will be coming to an end after today.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy and morning lows tomorrow will only be in the low 70s. As we go through the day, showers and thunderstorms will be with us. Starting in Deep East Texas, our rain chances will increase through the day, as shower generally move from south to north tomorrow. Highs will only be in the mid 80s. We’ll keep a pattern like this for the next few days as a system in the Gulf brings us plenty of rain this week. We’ll likely see some parts of East Texas get as much as 3″ of rain over the next seven days. Greater totals to the south, decreasing totals to the north. By next Friday/Saturday, partly cloudy skies should return with lower rain chances and highs back in the low 90s.

