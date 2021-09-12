Texas A&M drops to #7 in latest AP Top 25
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their latest college football rankings on Sunday ahead of Week 3. Texas A&M dropped two spots to #7 after narrowly escaping Colorado with a 10-7 victory.
Alabama and Georgia stay at the top two spots, followed by Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, and Clemson. The SEC has 7 teams in the Top 25. Florida moved up two spots to #11, Ole Miss jumped three to #17, Arkansas enters the rankings for the first time since 2016 at #20, and Auburn moved up three spots to #22. USC, Texas, and Utah dropped from the rankings. Arkansas, BYU, and Michigan all moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.
College Football AP Top 25
Week 3
|Rank
|Team
|Trend
|1
|Alabama (60)
|-
|2
|Georgia (3)
|-
|3
|Oklahoma
|🔼 1
|4
|Oregon
|🔼 8
|5
|Iowa
|🔼 5
|6
|Clemson
|-
|7
|Texas A&M
|🔽 2
|8
|Cincinnati
|🔽 1
|9
|Ohio State
|🔽 6
|10
|Penn State
|🔼 1
|11
|Florida
|🔼 2
|12
|Notre Dame
|🔽 4
|13
|UCLA
|🔼 3
|14
|Iowa State
|🔽 5
|15
|Virginia Tech
|🔼 4
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|🔼 1
|17
|Ole Miss
|🔼 3
|18
|Wisconsin
|-
|19
|Arizona State
|🔼 4
|20
|Arkansas
|NR
|21
|North Carolina
|🔼 3
|22
|Auburn
|🔼 3
|23
|BYU
|NR
|24
|Miami
|🔽 2
|25
|Michigan
|NR
