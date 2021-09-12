Texas A&M drops to #7 in latest AP Top 25

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their latest college football rankings on Sunday ahead of Week 3. Texas A&M dropped two spots to #7 after narrowly escaping Colorado with a 10-7 victory.

Alabama and Georgia stay at the top two spots, followed by Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, and Clemson. The SEC has 7 teams in the Top 25. Florida moved up two spots to #11, Ole Miss jumped three to #17, Arkansas enters the rankings for the first time since 2016 at #20, and Auburn moved up three spots to #22. USC, Texas, and Utah dropped from the rankings. Arkansas, BYU, and Michigan all moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

College Football AP Top 25

Week 3

Rank Team Trend 1 Alabama (60) - 2 Georgia (3) - 3 Oklahoma 🔼 1 4 Oregon 🔼 8 5 Iowa 🔼 5 6 Clemson - 7 Texas A&M 🔽 2 8 Cincinnati 🔽 1 9 Ohio State 🔽 6 10 Penn State 🔼 1 11 Florida 🔼 2 12 Notre Dame 🔽 4 13 UCLA 🔼 3 14 Iowa State 🔽 5 15 Virginia Tech 🔼 4 16 Coastal Carolina 🔼 1 17 Ole Miss 🔼 3 18 Wisconsin - 19 Arizona State 🔼 4 20 Arkansas NR 21 North Carolina 🔼 3 22 Auburn 🔼 3 23 BYU NR 24 Miami 🔽 2 25 Michigan NR

