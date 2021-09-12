East Texas Now Business Break
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19

Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19(unsplash.com)
By Grace Leis and Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M sophomore passed away on Sept. 8th due to complications from COVID-19, according to an official obituary.

Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero, 20, died on Wednesday in Bryan. She was born in Fort Worth but was raised in Glen Rose, Texas.

Ahuero was a biomedical science major at Texas A&M and had hopes of being a psychiatric nurse.

She was passionate about helping others and spreading the word about suicide prevention. According to her obituary, during the summer, she volunteered at the National Suicide Hotline.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to Mission 22, which is a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans, service members, and their family members address post-traumatic stress, brain injuries, suicide prevention, and other matters.

Texas A&M University released a statement this weekend following her passing:

“The Aggie family mourns the passing of sophomore biomedical engineering student Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero. Her desire to become a psychiatric nurse was a true calling to serve those in greatest need. We ask all Aggies to come forward and honor this Aggie : “Here.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

