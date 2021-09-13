East Texas Now Business Break
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision

Fatal wreck generic
Fatal wreck generic(WALB)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)

From Texas Department of Public Safety:

On 9/11/21 at approximately 2:50 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 69 approximately 2 miles north of Jacksonville, in Cherokee County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling north on US 69. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south on US 69. For an as of yet undetermined reason the Expedition drove into the northbound lane of US 69 causing it to strike the Silverado pickup head-on. The Expedition came to a stop in the inside northbound lane and the Silverado pickup came to a stop in the outside southbound lane.

The driver of the Silverado pickup 22 year-old, Allyson Goad, of Edmond Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Judge Brenda Dominey. Ms. Goad was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The driver of the Expedition 32 year-old, Rafael Aguilar, of Bullard, was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

