13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a 13-year-old boy with a stolen weapon after a report of shots fired Saturday.

Officers were sent at 10:55 a.m. on a report near Amarillo Boulevard West and Wolflin Avenue.

The caller described the suspect and gave direction of travel.

APD said they located a 13-year-old boy matching the description on the Amarillo Boulevard Access Road.

He dropped a handgun on the ground, and upon investigation, the gun was discovered to be stolen out of Lubbock.

Officers also discovered a number of items on the boy stolen during a burglary of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Port Lane.

The boy was arrested for discharging a firearm in a municipality, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft from vehicle and theft of a firearm.

He was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

