Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Among those keeping close watch on East Texas weather are emergency management coordinators here in Deep East Texas.

Coordinators are calling tropical storm Nicholas a ‘major rain event’.

Hurricane destruction is often anticipated. But don’t underestimate tropical storms, advises Chief Keith Kiplinger with the City of Nacogdoches fire department.

“We just need to go back a few years to Tropical Storm Allison that really wiped out much of downtown Houston and The Texas Medical Center for a reminder for a tropical storm.”

Twenty years later emergency management coordinators are watching Tropical Storm Nicholas.

“This particular one has been really erratic in its movement, and it’s changed in just 10-12 hours, it’s changed a couple of times,” said emergency management coordinator for Sabine County, David Roch.

And when the storms don’t move concern sets in.

“If you get a tropical storm that stalls on the top of you, it slows down, it can dump a massive amount of rain and water on you,” warns Roch.

So, preparedness is important.

“It’s an opportunity for people to go to ready.gov,” suggests Kiplinger. “Make sure they have their home kit available with enough food and water for three to five days.”

“This event is really going to be some light winds and mostly rain,” said Roch. “To go wipe out the store would be overkill, but you should always be prepared for it.”

State highway crews are preparing equipment, cleaning ditches and checking problematic areas that are prone to flooding.

The public is advised to stay alert to rising water should there be excessive rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades, which is illegal.

Both first responders are hoping for the best.

“Our normal drainage systems are not overcharged at this point, so it will probably, most likely be a heavy rain event, and we’ll get through it just fine.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.