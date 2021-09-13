First Alert Days set for portions of Deep East Texas through noon Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect through at least Noon on Wednesday for Deep East Texas south of a line from Crockett to Center, Along and South of Hwy 7 due to the rainfall that is possible from Tropical Storm Nicholas over the next few days.

Once Nicholas is east of our area, the rain chances will diminish quickly. Rainfall totals of 4.00″-6.00″ or more are possible in the areas described and Flash Flooding will be possible. At this time, Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Jasper, Newton, and Tyler Counties through 6 PM on Wednesday.

Some gusty winds are possible as well as the path of Nicholas passes through the southernmost portions of East Texas (Polk, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties) overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

There is an outside chance of a few quick spin-up tornadoes in tropical system like these...so we will keep our eyes on the skies for you. Please stay tuned for all updates.

